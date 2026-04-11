Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar for second time? Find out

After Veera Dheera Sooran in 2025, Chiyaan Vikram is yet to begin filming his next movie. While Chiyaan63 was announced with director Bodi Rajkumar, it now appears that the actor might collaborate once again with Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar.

Chiyaan Vikram to reunite with director Bodi Rajkumar once again?

According to online reports, Chiyaan Vikram is likely to work with director Anand Shankar once again. The upcoming movie is expected to be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, with musician Harris Jayaraj handling the music and background score.

However, this remains unconfirmed, and an official update from the makers is still awaited.

Vikram and Anand Shankar’s previous film, Iru Mugan, was a sci-fi action thriller that followed the story of an ex-RAW agent who sets out to track down a scientist who has created a hazardous drug capable of boosting adrenaline levels.

With Nayanthara as the co-lead, Vikram appeared in dual roles as both the protagonist and antagonist. The film also featured Nithya Menen, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Riythvika, Jasper, and others in key roles. It received positive reviews and was a hit at the box office.

Earlier, Chiyaan Vikram had announced that his next project would be with debut director Bodi Rajkumar . The official update was shared by the production company Shanti Talkies, and the film was expected to be an action thriller.

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen headlining Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 . Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the action thriller also starred Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

The film followed the story of a former mobster who is now living a peaceful life as a provision store owner. When an upright police officer threatens to eliminate his former boss’s son, Kaali is forced back into violence to protect his family and confront his past, resulting in a tense, single-night conflict. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Initially, the actor had also announced a project with Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin. However, that project is now believed to have been shelved.

ALSO READ: Is Shahid Kapoor in talks to replace Tovino Thomas in Jr NTR’s NTRNeel? Here’s what we know