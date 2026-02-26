Chiyaan Vikram to work with Ajayante Randam Moshanam director Jithin Laal? Here’s what we know

Chiyaan Vikram recently took to his social media handle to share an update on his upcoming projects, announcing that he has locked in four different films. Now, it appears that the PS1 actor may soon join hands with Ajayante Randam Moshanam director Jithin Laal, whose film starred Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Is Chiyaan Vikram joining hands with Ajayante Randam Moshanam fame Jithin Laal?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Chiyaan Vikram is set to collaborate with Ajayante Randam Moshanam director Jithin Laal soon. The filmmaker is reportedly the frontrunner for one of Vikram’s upcoming projects, which is likely to be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

However, this remains a report for now, and an official confirmation is yet to be provided by the actor or the production team.

For those unaware, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was released in 2024 and marked the directorial debut of Jithin Laal. The film explored the story of three individuals from the same lineage and their tryst with the Chyothivilakku, a sacred lamp created by melting a mixture containing fragments of an asteroid.

The action-adventure film featured Tovino in triple roles, along with Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harish Uthaman, and several others in key roles.

Interestingly, Chiyaan Vikram recently shared a post on social media that piqued the interest of his fans. As updates on his upcoming projects are awaited, the actor posted a picture of himself and captioned it, “Sometimes silence is preparation. I spent this year waiting for stories that moved me. Grateful to now begin four films, each very different, with directors I deeply admire. I can’t wait to share these journeys with you. Love, Chiyaan.”

Here’s the post:

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the lead role in the action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, featured SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Prudhvi Raj, Baalaji SU, Ramesh Indira, Maala Parvathi, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in the tentatively titled Chiyaan63. The film is expected to be an action entertainer, which will be helmed by debutant Bodi K. Rajkumar.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna introduces ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda with tears, latter calls her ‘best friend’ in wedding photos