Chiyaan Vikram wraps up the shoot of Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra

Chiyaan Vikram has finally wrapped up the shoot for director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. According to reports, the actor will be seen trying on several looks in this spy thriller drama. Announcing the news, Ajay Gnanamuthu shared pictures of Chiyaan Vikram with the crew on the set. The team marked the moment by cutting a cake with the actor.

The filmmaker expressed his excitement as, “Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra .. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! Shall keep these memories very close to my heart”. The film Cobra marks the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan. He will be seen playing a Turkish Interpol officer in the film. It also marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty. Besides them, the film also features KS Ravikumar and Miya George in pivotal roles. Music Maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for the film, while cinematography has been handled by Harish Kannan. Financed by Seven Screen Studio, the film is likely to be out by 2022. However, no particular date for the release has been announced yet.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the actor will next star in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan. The action thriller film also stars Dhruv Vikram as the lead. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film is likely to release this Republic day on 26 January 2022.

