Chiyaan Vikram wraps up shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Chiyaan Vikram, who is playing the role of Aditya Karikalan in the much anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan, wrapped up his shoot for the film. Vikram's manager took to Twitter and confirmed that the actor has wrapped up shooting for his portions in the period drama. The actor rigorously shot for 15 days in Madhya Pradesh and Pondicherry.

Ponninyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The movie shooting was halted twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent nationwide lockdown. Now, with restrictions being eased all over India, the team of Ponninyin Selvan is progressing to shoot at brisk phase.

The project went on the floors in Thailand in 2019 December and is currently in the last leg of the shoot for the first part of Ponninyin Selvan. Recently, Aishwarya's look from the film surfaced on social media and she was seen sporting a regal look in a traditional saree.

The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. The film's music is by AR Rahman, with cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman. Ponniniyin Selvan consists of two parts, while the first part will be hitting the big screens earlier in 2022, the second part is expected to be completed soon too.