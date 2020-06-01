Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film with director Karthik Subbaraj to be a gangster drama?

The latest news reports suggest that Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film will be a gangster drama. Fans are now eagerly waiting to hear about an official update from either the director or the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Chiyaan Vikram will be starring in a film helmed by well-known director Karthik Subbaraj. There is no official word out yet about Chiyaan signing a film with Karthik Subbaraj. But, several news reports, suggest that Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film will be a gangster drama. The makers of the film have not yet announced any details, but the fans are surely hoping to see Chiyaan Vikram in a gangster-based action thriller. The fans are now eagerly waiting to hear about an official update from either the director or the lead actor Vikram.

The southern actor Chiyaan Vikram is currently looking forward to completing his film Cobra. This film is helmed by ace director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The first look poster of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer was extremely intriguing and intense. It showcases the lead actor in various different avatars. The fans were thoroughly amazed to see the first look poster of the south actor. It was previously reported that the actor will be essaying 20 different roles in the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial.

After the first look poster of Cobra was out, it was confirmed that Chiyaan Vikram will be portraying various different roles, and the fans cannot wait to see what the film has to offer to the audience members. The cast and crew were hoping to shoot in a foreign location for the film, but due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the team had to drop that pan.

