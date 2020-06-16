Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?

The latest news update states that the film could be officially called Thiravukol Mandiravadhi. No official announcement has been made yet by the film's team.

The south star Chiyaan Vikram will be playing the lead in the upcoming film which is tentatively called Chiyaan 60. The latest news update states that the film could be officially called Thiravukol Mandiravadhi. No official announcement has been made yet by the film's team. The fans and followers of the Dhruva Natchathiram actor commented on social media about the film's title when a web page on producer cum director Karthik Subbaraj showed Thiravukol Mandiravadhi as a film underway for 2021.

The upcoming southern drama, Chiyaan 60 will reportedly also feature Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram. The film was announced recently and the fans and film audiences got very excited about the film. The Deiva Thirumagal actor Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in the much-awaited drama, Cobra. The film is helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, the director Ajay Gnanamuthu, had shared a wonderful still from the film Cobra.

The first look poster of the film Cobra was unveiled some time back. The first look features Chiyaan Vikram in multiple avatars. News reports also suggest that the lead star Chiyaan Vikram will be portraying 20 different looks in the south drama. The fans and audience members are very intrigued by the actor's intriguing avatars. The crew of the film were supposed to shoot for crucial portions in Russia. But, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to cancel the filming schedule, as a lockdown was imposed in the country.

