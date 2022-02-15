Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra wraps up after 3 years of filming, cuts cake & celebrates with his team; PICS

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra is one of the most projects in Tamil. After much delay due to COVID-19, the film wrapped up its entire shoot after 3 years. Yes, it is a wrap-up for Vikram starrer and are planning for the Summer 2022 release. The makers also shared a few pics from their pack-up celebrations.

The makers took to social media and shared a few pics as they wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited Cobra, which has been under filming since 2020. Vikram cut the cake along with his team and also posed for a group pic in all smiles. Sharing the news on Twitter, the director wrote, IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u!

Check out pics here:

Cobra is made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as a multilingual project. Vikram will be sporting 25 looks in this film, some of which were shown in the teaser.

Cobra is touted to be a supernatural thriller, which stars Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will be seen playing the antagonist. The film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar in pivotal roles. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios.

