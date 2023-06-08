Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram gearing up for a release; Trailer to be out on THIS date

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor is highly busy in his acting career, with some promising projects in his kitty. The versatile actor joined hands with renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for the spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram, in 2016. However, the highly anticipated project was delayed indefinitely, and it was even rumored that Dhruva Natchathiram was dropped. But, in August 2022, Chiyaan Vikram and director Gautham officially confirmed that the project is back on track.

Dhruva Natchathiram trailer to release on THIS date

As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated Dhruva Natchathiram trailer release date is finally out. According to the latest reports by Hey Tamil Cinema, the much-awaited official trailer of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will be released on June 17, Saturday, at music composer Harris Jayaraj's grand concert which will be held in Malaysia. The reports also suggest that director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be attending the concert, in which the Dhruva Natchathiram team will also reveal two brand new singles from the spy thriller. The new updates have left the Chiyaan Vikram fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for the film, highly excited.

Dhruva Natchathiram to hit the theatres soon?

If things go as planned, Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Vasudev Menon's long-delayed project will finally hit the theatres by the end of July or the beginning of August 2023. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the Dhruva Natchathiram team might officially announce the much-awaited release date of the film, along with its official trailer which is getting released on July 17, Saturday.

About the project

As reported earlier, Chiyaan Vikram is playing the role of John, a highly trained Indian spy who heads a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National security agency of India, under disguise. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma appear as the female leads in the film, which features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and others in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj composed the music for the film, and Anthony handles the editing.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you watch Mani Ratnam's epic historic film