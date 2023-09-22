Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram receives long awaited official update

Cine fans are familiar with the film Dhruva Natchathiram and the pain associated with it. The film was first announced by director-producer Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2013 but fell into a deep production hell due to the helmer’s financial constraints.

Following the initial announcement, there have been multiple scenarios where there were announcements that the film had resumed shooting and post-production works were ongoing, but the film did not seem to hit the big screens. In fact, one of the most recent updates came in March 2022 when Vikram had finally begun dubbing for his role, and in February 2023, it was announced that the shooting was officially completed.

Now, the film has finally received an update from its producers. The film is co-produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, under the banner Ondraga Entertainment, who announced on social media that the film had been screened, and certified by the CBFC, and has received a certification of U/A.

It was also mentioned in the post that there would be an official announcement related to the film, that would occur at 11 a.m. on 23rd September.

About the film

Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be a spy action film, set in New York. It features an ensemble cast involving Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Vikayakan, Arjun Das, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Maya S. Krishnan, and many more. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, known for films like Minnale, Engeyum Kadhal, and more.

Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer for the film. He has previously worked with the director in his 2019 action thriller film Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, which featured Dhanush, and Megha Akash. Additional support for the cinematography department was provided by Jomon T. John, known for films like Simmba, Charlie, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, etc.

The film initially began planning after the success of the film Vaaranam Aayiram, which featured Suriya in the lead. It was reported that Menon wanted Suriya to star in Dhruva Natchathiram as well, which he hoped to convert into a franchise. But in 2014, the duo parted ways citing creative differences. Suriya even released a press note, where he said that GVM had been making changes in the script for more than six months and that he couldn’t wait any longer due to other commitments.

Following this, the Yennai Arindhaal director had hoped to go with Jayam Ravi, but unfortunately, the schedules did not match up. Finally, in late 2015 it was announced that the film had been revived, and Vikram had signed to play the lead role.

On the professional front

Gautham Vasudev Menon will next be seen as a prominent character in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo, which is set to hit the theaters on 19th October. As in the case of Vikram, he was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, portraying the character of Aditha Karikalan. It is reported that he would next be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles.

