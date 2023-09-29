Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram’s run time out; DEETS inside

Last week, cine-fans around the country finally received an update that they have been longing for, for more than seven years. Gautham Vasudev Menon announced that his upcoming film, Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been on the shelves for almost seven years now, will finally release on the 24th of November, this year.

In the latest update, the run time of the film has been revealed, along with the cuts and edits the film received at the time of censoring. It has been reported that the film would have a total runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. The details of all the mutes, cuts, and edits in the film were also released, and reportedly, the changes included a cut of 2 seconds, and other audio mutes and edits.

More about the film:

Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be a spy action film that is set in New York. The film features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arjun Das, Simran, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and many more. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

The cinematography for the film is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, who had previously worked with GVM in his 2019 action thriller film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which featured Dhanush and Megha Akash. Additional support in the cinematography department has been provided by Jomon T. John, known for films like Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Charlie, Simmba, and more.

On the professional front

Gautham Vasudev Menon will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film, Leo. It is rumored that the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu director will be portraying the role of a police officer, although there is no official confirmation regarding this. The film is set to release worldwide on 19th October.

As for Chiyaan Vikram, he was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, portraying the role of Aditha Karikaalan. Apart from Dhruva Natchathiram, he would also be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film, Thangaalan, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles.

