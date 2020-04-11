Chiyaan Vikram's fans trend #VIKRAMPrideOfKwood after rumours on his retirement surface online

Taking to Twitter, fans of Chiyaan Vikram expressed their support to the actor after rumours on his retirement from acting surfaced online.

A couple of days back a report emerged online alleging that Chiyaan Vikram will retire from acting and after he completes the ongoing projects, he would not act anymore. Slamming the report, Chiyaan Vikram issued a statement, in which he cleared the air stating that he is not quitting acting anytime soon. Now, fans of the actor have taken over Twitter and they have been supporting the favourite actor by trending #VIKRAMPrideOdKWood.

Sharing their favourite moments from Vikram’s movies, his fans stated that Vikram will always be a pride of Kollywood and that they don’t want the actor to retire from the entertainment industry. On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen next in Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The shooting of the film has been halted due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the outspread of COVID-19. The first look poster of the film, in which Vikram was seen in different avatars was released a couple of months back.

He will also be seen playing the role of Chola King Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, based on a Tamil novel of the same name, written by Amarar Kalki. The film also has Karthi and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varmar and Vandhiya Devar. and Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

