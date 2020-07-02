Chiyaan Vikram's film Cobra with director Ajay Gnanamuthu to hit the big screen on Pongal 2021?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that makers Cobra are looking at the Pongal 2021 date for the theatrical release of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The film Cobra is helmed by ace south director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The much-awaited film from the south film industry, Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram is reportedly eyeing for a release on Pongal 2021. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the southern drama but, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that makers Cobra are looking at the Pongal 2021 date for the theatrical release of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The film Cobra is helmed by ace south director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The fans and film audiences are every eager to know when the trailer of the film will be out.

As per the latest media reports, the director has said that the film's trailer will not be coming out any time soon. The reason for this is the global outbreak of Coronavirus, which led to the country imposing a complete lockdown. All the filming work and production processes came to a complete standstill. The south filmmakers also pushed their film's releases ahead due to the shutting down of theatres. As the cinemas were shutdown, many south makers decided to release their films on digital streaming platforms.

This decision reportedly did not go down well with the cinema owners who were hoping to see some big films releasing in theatres after the Coronavirus lockdown was over. But, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country there is no certainty as to when the theatres will reopen. The makers of Cobra had previously released the film's first look poster, which features the south star Chiyaan Vikram.

