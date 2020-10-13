Chiyaan Vikram's film with Karthik Subbaraj to start after the director completes shoot of his short film?

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj will only kick start after the director completes the filming work of Mani Ratnam's anthology titled Navarasa.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film with the ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj will only kick start after the director finishes the work on Mani Ratnam's anthology titled Navarasa. The news reports state that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj will be collaborating with actor Chiyaan Vikram for an interesting project. The well known actor from the southern film industry will be seen in the much awaited drama called, Cobra.

The news reports about Chiyaan Vikram states that the actor will be playing 20 characters in the film. The first look poster of the highly anticipated film Cobra was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports state that the character essayed by the popular actor Chiyaan Vikram. The upcoming film Cobra is helmed by director R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The fans and followers of Chiyaan Vikram are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen.

The actor will also feature as the lead star in the upcoming film titled Dhruva Natchathiram. The makers of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer released the song called Oru Manam. The melody is already winning the hearts of the fans and film audiences. The upcoming film will also feature actors, Aishwarya Rajessh, Simran and Ritu Varma in crucial roles. The fans are loving every aspect of the soulful number Oru Manam. The upcoming film is helmed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

(ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes his remuneration for the film?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×