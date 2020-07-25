  1. Home
Chiyaan Vikram's retro look from the Ajay Gnanamuthu film Cobra is all things funky; See Pic

The fans and followers of the lead star of Cobra are loving every aspect of this new photo. The actor, Chiyaan Vikram is seen donning a brown coloured outfit and a retro hairdo.
The southern star Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film titled Cobra. The first look poster of the upcoming film Cobra was unveiled by the makers some time back. If reports are to be believed then the Ajay Gnanamuthu film will have the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram essaying 20 different roles. The first look of the south star Chiyaan Vikram from Cobra has left the fans curious about the characters that he will be playing the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial.

The film Cobra will have music direction by the Academy Award winning music composer AR Rahman. The film will reportedly also feature actress Srinidhi Shetty. Apart from the actress Srinidhi Shetty, the cast of the southern drama Cobra includes names like, Miya, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, and Mohammad Ali Baig. Now, the makers of the south flick have released the new picture of the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram in a retro look. The picture of the south actor Chiyaan Vikram in a retro avatar is all things funky. The fans and followers of the lead star of Cobra are loving every aspect of this new photo. The actor is seen donning a brown coloured outfit with stylish sunglasses.

Check out the photo

The lead star of Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram is seen with a retro hairdo. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update about the film's release. News reports state that the director has some portions left to shoot for the film.

