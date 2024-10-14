Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan finally gets an OTT release for Diwali 2024 on THIS streaming platform?

Superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s last release, Thangalaan, came as a roaring success at the box office. And now, months after its release, the buzz surrounding Thangalaan's OTT release has heightened, with the film’s producer recently giving a certain nod to the same.

Contrary to the ongoing speculations that suggested a bad financial patch as the reason behind the delayed OTT release of Thangalaan, producer Gnanavel Raja dismissed all such rumors and clarified when the film would be releasing on Netflix, confirming that it is scheduled for a Diwali release this year.

He said, “They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film. However, our favorite YouTubers are claiming that there are some issues with Thangalaan. They have a knack for claiming that there is an issue, when in reality, there isn’t any.”

This response has certainly created a wave of excitement among fans of the actor. For those unversed, following its theatrical release on August 15, 2024, Thangalaan finished with a massive worldwide earning of Rs. 72 crores.

While some have found this to be a rather underwhelming figure when compared to other successful films of Vikram, it is the critical response that the project has garnered which makes it so significant. The film has been appreciated for its storytelling, performances, and attention to historical detail.

Previously, during a candid interview with Pinkvilla, director Pa Ranjith left the audience intrigued as he revealed his plans to make a sequel to Thangalaan. He explained that viewers were left curious about what happened to the lead character after the film ended, emphasizing the need to craft a sequel to answer those lingering questions.

He shared, “After Thangalaan got the gold, what happened after that? And whether the colonial system left them happy or not, how their lives literally changed or didn’t change — that question is very important. So yeah, I want to jump in again.”

For the unversed, Thangalaan is bankrolled under the Studio Green banner and features an impressive star cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, Daniel Caltagirone, and several others. The film has been praised for its performances and visual grandeur, which has only added to the anticipation for its OTT release.

