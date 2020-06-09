Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra with director Ajay Gnanamuthu to have a Hindi dubbed version?

The latest news update about the film suggests that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will be dubbed in Hindi and Gold Mines Corporation has bought the rights.

The upcoming film, Cobra is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film, Cobra will see Chiyaan Vikram as the lead. The latest news update about the film suggest that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will be dubbed in Hindi and Gold Mines Corporation has bought the rights. The south flick is helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The director is known for his film, Imaikka Nodigal. The previous news reports state that Cobra will have the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram essaying 20 different avatars. The first look poster of the film, was very intense and intriguing, which features Chiyaan Vikram in many avatars.

The first look poster of Cobra is surely hinting at a very thrilling story. The director, Ajay Gnanamuthu had shared a candid picture of the lead star on the eve of his birthday. The fans and followers are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the silver screen. On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram along with son Dhruv Vikram will reportedly feature in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film. This film is tentatively, called Chiyaan 60.

The news that Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram will be starring in the same film has got the fans very excited and hence are looking forward to hear more updates about the film. Chiyaan Vikram and the crew of the film Cobra still have to complete the filming work on the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial.

