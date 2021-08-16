Chiyaan60: Vikram and Dhruv wrap up shoot; Makers share an exciting update about the title and first look

The popular father and son of Kollywood, Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv will be teaming up for an upcoming Tamil untitled film. The yet-to-be-titled film is tentatively being referred to as Chiyaan60 and is one of the most anticipated movies as the expectations are sky-high among the audiences. The movie, which started rolling in march 2020, wrapped the shoot.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that the entire shoot of Chiyaan has wrapped up, on Sunday. director Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to share a photo of Vikram and announced the film's wrap. Sharing a new photo, the Petta director wrote, "It's a wrap for #Chiyaan60 :) #ChiyaanVikram #WrapForChiyaan60 #DhruvVikram."

Soon after this, the director made another big announcement of the film by sharing a new poster of Vikram from the film. The title and first look of the father and son duo from Chiyaan60 will be released announced on August 20.

#Chiyaan60 Title and First look from

August 20th... pic.twitter.com/ZCPxgexOst — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 15, 2021

The entire team of Chiyaan60 including Vikram and Dhruv flew to Darjeeling a few days ago for the last schedule of the film. Now both the lead actors wrapped up the shoot and will move on to post-production work.

Chiyaan 60 is directed Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio. The star cast also includes Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simhaa and Sanath. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.