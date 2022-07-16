Chiyaan61: Vikram teams up with Pa Ranjith for his next; Actor looks stylish in formals at pooja ceremony

Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with director Pa Ranjith, tentatively titled #Chiyaan61. This film produced by Studio Green would mark the actor and director’s first collaboration. The period action drama will be shot in 3D. The shooting of the film has commenced from today with a pooja ceremony for which the entire cast and crew is present.

Chiyaan Vikram attended the pooja ceremony in Chennai. The actor looked handsome in formals as he posed for cameras.