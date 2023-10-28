Chiyaan62: Vikram to join hands with SU Arun Kumar for upcoming film; seems to be a gritty action flick

Chiyaan Vikram is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in the country. The Ponniyin Selvan actor has come up with a pleasant surprise for his fans, as it was announced via social media that there would be an update regarding his next film, tentatively titled Chiyaan62, at 6 PM today (October 28th).

Although there was a slight delay due to technical glitches, the actor has delivered as promised and made the announcement via his social media handle. Vikram revealed that his upcoming project will be with director SU Arun Kumar, who has just recently come off the success of his previous film Chithha, which featured Siddharth in the lead role. It was also announced that the film would be bankrolled by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures, and the music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The announcement video showed a police station, during a festive season in a village, and how a fight breaks out in the police station between Vikram and others, due to a trivial reason that the others tore Vikram’s sandals. The gritty and raw video also helped create an auro of surprise surrounding the Anniyan actor. It was also revealed that the filming of the movie will be beginning shortly. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote:

“Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar, @gvprakash musical and @hr_pictures; Brace yourself”

Check out the announcement video below:

On the work front

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated project Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Arjun Das, GVM, and many more. The trailer of the film dropped on October 24th on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike. The film is bankrolled by Ondraga Entertainment in tandem with Oruoorleoru Film House, and the music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film is all set to release on November 24th.

The Mahaan actor will also be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film Thangalaan. The film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai and many more. The film is said to be a period action drama, set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and tells the story of the fight between the indigenous people and foreign forces over land. The teaser of the film is all set to drop on November 1st, while the film will hit the big screens on January 26th, next year.

As for SU Arun Kumar, his last film Chithha, which featured Siddharth in the lead role received positive responses from fans and critics alike. The film also featured Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, and Sahasra Shree in prominent roles. The film told the story of the relationship between a person and his niece, and the events which follow when she is kidnapped by a pedophile.

