Chiyaan63 First Flame Teaser: Not Bodi Rajkumar, but Vikram’s next action film to be with Irumugan fame Anand Shankar

Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 60th birthday on April 17, 2026. On this occasion, the actor has officially confirmed his next project with a new teaser, reuniting with Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar.

Chiyaan63: Vikram’s next film to be directed by Anand Shankar

Chiyaan Vikram is next set to star in the tentatively titled Chiyaan63 . The makers of the film, Sathya Jyothi Films, have announced that it will be directed by Iru Mugan fame Anand Shankar. The film appears to be a full-fledged action entertainer.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser, which runs for over a minute, features a dramatic smoke-filled setup, with Vikram’s character making a powerful presence, accompanied by an energetic track composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Titled First Flame, the teaser indicates that the makers are yet to begin production, teasing what promises to be a massive action spectacle.

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, online reports suggest that Sarvam Maya fame Riya Shibu might play the co-lead. Interestingly, the actress also produced Vikram’s last film, Veera Dheera Sooran.

Earlier, Vikram and Anand Shankar collaborated on Iru Mugan, a sci-fi action thriller that followed an ex-RAW agent tracking down a scientist who created a hazardous drug capable of boosting adrenaline levels.

With Nayanthara as the co-lead, Vikram played dual roles as both the protagonist and antagonist. The film also featured Nithya Menen, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Riythvika, Jasper, and others in key roles. It received positive reviews and was a box office success.

Initially, Chiyaan Vikram had announced that his next project would be with debut director Bodi Rajkumar. The update was shared by the production company Shanti Talkies, and the film was expected to be an action thriller. However, no further updates have been provided since then.

Moreover, there was an earlier announcement that the actor might collaborate with director Madonne Ashwin, but it now appears that the project has been shelved.

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 . Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the action thriller also starred Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

The film followed the story of a former mobster who now lives a peaceful life as a provision store owner. However, when an upright police officer threatens to eliminate his former boss’s son, Kaali is forced back into violence to protect his family and confront his past, leading to a tense, single-night conflict. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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