Chiyaan63: Not Maaveeran’s Madonne Ashwin but Chiyaan Vikram to team up with debutant director for next film

Chiyaan Vikram recently announced his next movie, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63. However, it will not be directed by Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin. The producer, Shanthi Talkies, made the official announcement with a new poster, revealing Bodi Rajkumar as the director.

Chiyaan Vikram announces next movie with debutant Bodi Rajkumar

Taking to their official handle, the makers announced that Chiyaan63 will be directed by debutant Bodi Rajkumar. The team shared an intense poster featuring a character, likely Vikram, standing face-to-face with a vintage car and several henchmen, seemingly ready for a bloodbath.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Beginning of an exciting journey! Happy to announce Bodi Rajkumar as our director for #Chiyaan63. We are elated that a debutant is directing a Powerhouse like Chiyaan Vikram sir!”

See the post here:

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, Bodi Rajkumar is said to be making his debut in Tamil feature cinema. Though little is known about him at the moment, reports suggest that he is a short-filmmaker transitioning to feature films.

Interestingly, this marks the first time in 23 years that Vikram will be working with a debutant filmmaker. Previously, the Anniyan actor collaborated with debutant director Balaji Sakthivel for the film Samurai (2003).

Earlier, Chiyaan Vikram had announced on his social media handle that he would be teaming up with Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin for his 63rd project. However, it appears the makers have decided to go with fresh talent instead.

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the lead role in the action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film tells the story of Kaali, a former henchman of a mob boss who now leads a quiet life with his family.

However, when a daring new police officer threatens his boss's life, Kaali is forced to return to protect, determined to end everything in a single night. The rest of the film explores what happens to Kaali, the police officer, and the mobster.

Apart from Vikram, the movie also featured SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Prudhvi Raj, Baalaji SU, Ramesh Indira, Maala Parvathi, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

