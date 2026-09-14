Chiyaan63 titled Power House: Chiyaan Vikram cooks up a ‘complete meal’ with his action-packed film; Eyes 2027 release

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to star in the lead role in the upcoming film Power House, which was previously referred to as Chiyaan63. The official title was revealed through a promo featuring the Anniyan actor collaborating with Iru Mugan-fame Anand Shankar once again.

Chiyaan63 is officially Power House

In the 3-minute-and-36-second promo, Chiyaan Vikram is introduced as a wedding caterer who works alongside his family. With Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu appearing as his quirky niece, the family dynamics are established in the opening moments. However, when the protagonist moves from the family area to the storage unit, another side of his life is revealed, one that is intense and intriguing.

Watch the title promo here:

The promo of Power House features a peppy soundtrack composed by Santhosh Narayanan and also includes actors such as Urvashi and VTV Ganesh in key roles. While an official release date has yet to be finalised, the team has confirmed that the film will hit the big screens in 2027.

Earlier, Chiyaan Vikram had announced that his next project would be with debutant director Bodi Rajkumar. The update was shared by the production house Shanti Talkies, and the film was expected to be an action thriller. However, there have been no further updates, and it now appears that the project may not move forward.

There were also earlier reports that the actor might collaborate with director Madonne Ashwin. However, it now appears that the project has been shelved.

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the action thriller also starred Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

The film follows a former bad figure who now leads a peaceful life as a provision store owner. However, circumstances force Kaali to confront his past and protect his family, leading to a tense conflict that unfolds over a single night. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to work with Hi director Vishnu Edavan on a fun family entertainer. He had also previously announced a project with 96 director Prem Kumar.

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