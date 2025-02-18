Choo Mantar OTT release: Here's where you can watch Sharan starrer Kannada horror comedy after its theatrical run
Here’s everything you need to know about Kannada horror comedy Choo Mantar ahead of its digital premiere.
Choo Mantar is a Kannada horror comedy film that hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Directed by Navaneeth, the movie received mixed responses at the box office. And now, it is set to make its digital debut soon.
Where to watch Choo Mantar
According to a report by One India, Choo Mantar will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. More details about the release date are yet to be revealed.
Official trailer and plot of Choo Mantar
Choo Mantar follows four friends who travel to Nainital to explore the mysterious Morgan House. They believe the house has a hidden treasure. Once owned by British officer George Morgan, the house has a dark history dating back to before India’s independence. As they investigate, strange and unsettling events begin to unfold. They soon realize the house is haunted by an evil force.
The group is led by Dynamo Gowtham, an exorcist who runs Choo Mantar and Co. with his friends. They set out to uncover the ghostly happenings at Morgan House, expecting to find treasure. Instead, they get tangled in a chilling supernatural mystery.
Cast and crew of Choo Mantar
Choo Mantar is directed and written by Navneeth with Tarun Shivappa producing under Tharun Studios. The film features cinematography by Anup Kattukaran, while Venki UDV handles editing. The music includes a title track by Chandan Shetty, with songs and a score composed by Avinash R. Basutkar.
Sharan stars as Gowtham/Dynamo, while Aditi Prabhudeva plays Akanksha. Chikkanna portrays RJ (Ramesh Jadugar), and Meghana Gaonkar plays Catherine. The cast also includes Prabhu Mundkur as Alex, Rajani Bharadwaj as Mogra, Gurukiran as George Morgan, and performances by Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor, Dharma, Shankar Ashwath, and Kiran.
Are you excited to watch Choo Mantar on OTT soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
