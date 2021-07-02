Choreographer Jani Master announces his next as the film gets a title; To be a horror movie

Jani Master, who choreographed popular songs like Rowdy Baby and Butta Bomma, is all set with his second movie with director Osho Tulsi Ram.

The popular choreographer of South, Jani Master, is all set to turn into protagonist again for a new movie with director Osho Tulsi Ram. The choreographer made his debut as a hero in 2020 with an untitled film opposite Avika Gor, which is yet to be released. Now, on the occasion of his birthday, Jani Master’s second movie was announced and is titled Dakshina.

Osho Tulsi Ram is known for helming popular Telugu movies such as Mantra and Mangla, which starred Charmee Kaur. Speaking about the movie with Jani Master, Tulsi Ram said, "Tipped to be a love story with supernatural elements, the film is not a quintessential horror movie, as I am incorporating some new elements.” The director also revealed why he chose choreographer Jani Master as a hero in his film, “The protagonist in the film needs to show some quick reflexes and spontaneous reactions in several scenes. They actually define the hero in the film. Since Jani Master composes swift dance moves, I believe he is apt for the part”.

The shooting of the film began today and will be completely shot in Goa and Araku. The film is set in the backdrop of a haunted village and creepy house.

Also Read: Prabhas welcomes THIS Bollywood actress on Radhe Shyam sets with Hyderabadi sweets; SEE PHOTO

Jani Master is popular for his work in the South Indian film industry and Television industry as well. He has choreographed a wide range of dancing styles but is mostly known for his western and folk style dancing. He choreographed popular songs like Rowdy Baby, Butta Bomma, and others. Besides judging a few recent episodes of the dance show Dhee Jodi, Jani Master also appeared as a judge in the celebrity dance reality show, Neethoney Dance.

Credits :Deccan Chroncile

Share your comment ×