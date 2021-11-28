Choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away after battling COVID 19

National Award-winning choreographer Siva Shankar Master passed away at a private hospital this evening. He was reportedly in a critical condition as 75 per cent of his lungs were infected due to COVID-19. He was 72.

Shiva Shankar's wife and eldest son also tested positive of coronavirus. While his son is admitted to the hospital, his wife has quarantined at home. Actors Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood and Dhanush had extended financial aid to the family for their treatment.