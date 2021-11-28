Choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away after battling COVID 19
National Award-winning choreographer Siva Shankar Master passed away at a private hospital this evening. He was reportedly in a critical condition as 75 per cent of his lungs were infected due to COVID-19. He was 72.
Shiva Shankar's wife and eldest son also tested positive of coronavirus. While his son is admitted to the hospital, his wife has quarantined at home. Actors Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood and Dhanush had extended financial aid to the family for their treatment.
Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2021
Credits: Twitter
