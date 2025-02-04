Chotta Mumbai re-release: Mohanlal's action comedy to hit big screens again in 4K; details inside

Mohanlal-starrer Chotta Mumbai was a blockbuster when it was released in 2007. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film became a fan favorite for its action-packed scenes mixed with humor. Now, it is set for a theatrical re-release. The news was confirmed by producer Maniyanpilla Raju's son Niranj on social media.

A social media user tagged Niranj in a comment on Instagram and asked for updates on the Chotta Mumbai re-release in 4K. The person wrote, "@niranj_maniyanpillaraju bro, we want chotta mumbai re release the craze for the movie is just unbelievable. Please, please, please we want 4K re-release."

Responding to the comment, Maniyanpilla Raju's son confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will surely hit the big screens again and wrote, "That's also happening."

Take a look at the post below:

In Chotta Mumbai, Mohanlal plays the role of Vasco da Gama, who is the son of a wrestler named Michael living in Fort Kochi. He leads a gang of small-time criminals. Though involved in petty crimes, they are more charming than harmful. Vasco, also called Thala, often disappoints his father, who dreams of a better life for him.

Vasco’s arranged wedding to Latha, an autorickshaw driver, is set up by a marriage broker. Latha plans to elope with her boyfriend but asks Vasco to reject the marriage. He agrees, but when she discovers her boyfriend’s involvement in human trafficking, she returns to him.

During a trip with his father, Vasco witnesses a murder committed by Satheesan, the brother of a corrupt police officer. This event triggers a series of events that shape the rest of the plot.

Advertisement

Chotta Mumbai is directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Benny P. Nayarambalam. The film is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju, Ajayachandran Nair, and Raghuchandran Nair. It stars Mohanlal, Siddique, Bhavana, Indrajith Sukumaran and others in prominent roles. The cinematography is handled by Alagappan N., while Don Max takes care of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Rahul Raj.