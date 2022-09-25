Chris Hemsworth to make an appearance in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film? Here’s what we know
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming untitled film reportedly features Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth in a cameo appearance
Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar is collaborating with master craftsman SS Rajamouli, for his next project. The mega-budget venture, which is being planned as the biggest project in the actor’s career, is expected to start rolling in 2023. In a recent event, director Rajamouli revealed that the Mahesh Babu starrer is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. Now, the latest grapevine suggests that popular Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is a part of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project.
Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be believed, the Hollywood star, who is best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is in talks to make a cameo appearance in the project. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that a few other Hollywood stars might also join the cast of Mahesh Babu's film. The rumours started doing rounds after director SS Rajamouli signed up with the leading Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency), recently. However, the makers are remaining tight-lipped about Chris Hemsworth’s inclusion in the project, so far.
SS Rajamouli opened up about his next directorial venture recently, when he attended the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. According to the celebrated filmmaker, the untitled film is going to be along the lines of James Bond or Indiana Jones, but will have its heart set in Indian culture. Earlier, his father and writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be an African jungle-based adventure, which will have a lot of action, thrill, and drama.
Coming to Mahesh Babu’s acting career, the Telugu superstar is now busy with his 28th outing in Telugu cinema, which has been tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie, which is said to be a mass entertainer, marks the actor’s third collaboration with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The highly anticipated project, which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is expected to hit the theatres for Makar Sankranthi 2023.
