Chris Hemsworth to make an appearance in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar is collaborating with master craftsman SS Rajamouli, for his next project. The mega-budget venture, which is being planned as the biggest project in the actor’s career, is expected to start rolling in 2023. In a recent event, director Rajamouli revealed that the Mahesh Babu starrer is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. Now, the latest grapevine suggests that popular Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is a part of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project.

Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be believed, the Hollywood star, who is best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is in talks to make a cameo appearance in the project. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that a few other Hollywood stars might also join the cast of Mahesh Babu's film. The rumours started doing rounds after director SS Rajamouli signed up with the leading Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency), recently. However, the makers are remaining tight-lipped about Chris Hemsworth’s inclusion in the project, so far.