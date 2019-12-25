Christmas 2019: Vijay Deverakonda shares an emotional throwback video with parents; Gears up for fans wishes

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the South actors who believes in being different always. The way he celebrated Christmas in 2017 and 2018, Vijay Deverakonda has made sure to follow the same trend this year as well by turning into Devera Santa.

The best time of the year has kick-started as Christmas season is finally here. The entire world has embraced the true Christmas spirit. Celebrities are nowhere behind and are enjoying every bit of the moment this season. Mahesh Babu hosted an intimate dinner party on Christmas eve for his family and close friends. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the South actors who believe in being different always. The way he celebrated Christmas in 2017 and 2018, Vijay Deverakonda has made sure to follow the same trend this year as well by turning Devera Santa.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and shared some flashback moments when he surprised his mom and dad during Christmas in the last two years. He also shared a few moments of him celebrating the festival with his fans. He is back with the same trend this year as well. The Dear Comrade star took to Twitter and shared a video along with a message. In the video, he says, “It’s DeveraSanta time and this time, I decided that you will tell me what you want and I’m going to try and make as many as come true..at least 9-10. Let’s try to make as many more possible. Full love, smile and be happy.. and whatever you really want #DeveraSanta.”

Vijay Deverakonda surely knows how to make strong and memorable connections with his fans. No matter how busy he is, the Telugu star never fails to thank his fans for all the support and love.

It's time again

A tradition that I started in 2017. This year - you tell me what you want, I am going to make some come true #DeveraSanta2019 pic.twitter.com/IUdJK9IcmD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 24, 2019

On the professional front, Vijay has two releases i.e. Puri Jagannadh's Fighter and World Famous Lover. The actor will be sharing the screen space with four actresses in World Famous Lover. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female lead roles and is produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials.

