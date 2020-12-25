Christmas 2020: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, newlyweds Niharika, Chaitanya JV & others pose for perfect fam jam pic
Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrated Christmas 2020 with their entire family.
Everyone's favourite holiday season is here and the celebrations have begun in full swing. The Christmas spirit is high as celebs have also been exchanging gifts and sending warm wishes to each other on social media. Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrated Christmas 2020 with their entire family.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Instagram
You may like these
Fashion Face Off: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha or Ram Charan's wife Upasana; Who wore Abu Sandeep lehenga better?
Mega Moment: Pawan Kalyan with son Akira, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi & others pose for an epic PIC
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej having a gala time in THESE photos during Niharika’s Sangeet is unmissable
Inside Photos: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose together for selfies at Niharika Konidela’s Sangeet night
Pawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fans
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue