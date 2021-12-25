Christmas 2021: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash & Radhika Pandit’s kids celebrate the festival of joy

Actress and wife of KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit is celebrating Christmas with her bundle of joy Ayra and Yatharv. She shared pictures of their cute little celebration on social media. In the pics, the two munchkins are seen adoring the Christmas tree with their mom. While celebrating the festival of joy, Ayra and Yatharv are twinning in Yellow. These adorable stills are an epitome of Christmas in its full glory. Radhika Pandit frequently shares pics of quality time with her two kids.

South star Yash tied the knot with actress Radhika Pandit on 9 December 2016. Before entering matrimony, the two dated for over six years. The couple was blessed with baby girl Ayra in 2018, followed by their son Yatharv who was welcomed to this world in 2019.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Yash will be starring in the second installment of the KGF series. Along with the actor, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj will also part of the highly anticipated venture. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, film’s music has been scored by Ravi Basrur and cinematography for the project is done by Bhuvan Gowda. KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022 in Kannada. The film will also have dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It has been penned and directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who also directed the original. The trailer for the film is already out and has been very well received by the audiences.

