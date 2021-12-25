Christmas 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ravi Teja, Ram Pothineni wish fans on the joyous occasion

Today on the merry festival of Christmas, everyone is busy celebrating this joyous occasion. Celebs from the South film fraternity are also keeping up with the trend and posting Christmas wishes for their fans and loved ones on the social media. Tollywood star Ravi Teja marked the festival by penning a Christmas post on Instagram. Sharing a poster of his next film 'Ramarao on Duty', he wrote, “Merry Christmas!! #ramaraoonduty @rtteamworksofficial.”

Ram Pothineni posted a group Christmas photo with his loved ones along with the note, “Merry Christmas my lovely people! #RAPO.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept the celebrations on the healthier side. The actress wished her fans with a still of her doing yoga with fashion designer and her best friend, Shilpa Reddy. The picture was captioned as, “Christmas mornings @shilpareddy.official.”

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Samantha will be a part of Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and is scheduled to hit the theatres in February 2022.

The actress has also started shooting for Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan directorial Yashoda. The film has Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

On the other hand, star Ravi Teja will be seen in Sarath Mandava action flick, Ramarao on Duty. With actors Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan part of the cast, the film is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa R Dhanush sends Christmas wishes with cheerful post as she poses with sister Soundarya Rajinikanth