Christmas 2022: How Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal and others celebrated the festival of joy

The season of joy is upon us once again. As we all celebrate Christmas 2022, several members from the South film industry gave us a glimpse of their Christmas festivities. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna dropped a picture of herself posing by a Christmas tree on Instagram, "This time I already had a Christmas picture, and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all…so Merry Christmas my loves…"

Meanwhile, veteran star Kamal Haasan opted for Twitter to wish all a Merry Christmas, "Add my festive greetings to the brothers and sisters whose hearts are sparkling in the celebration of December #Christmas in the cold of March. Long live the country of India!"

On the other hand, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan dropped a picture of herself celebrating the festival of joy with beau Santanu Hazarika on the photo-sharing app and wrote, "Merry Christmas from us to you !!! We’ve had a weird x mas day putting up our black tree on Christmas Day cause we’ve both been so busy travelling and working and we are so thankful for the life we have … this x mas let’s take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends that took us through the rough and the beautiful days...merry x mas to you and yours and we send you giant squishy hugs."

In addition to this, Megastar Chiranjeevi Tweeted, 'Merry Christmas to All !" Additionally, Hansika Motwani used Instagram to share some sneak peeks into her first Christmas with her husband Sohael Kathuria, "Merry Christmas."