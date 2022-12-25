Christmas 2022: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates the day of carols and hymns with his mom and dad; See Photo

Vijay Deverakonda loves to spend time with his family whenever he gets a breather from work. The Liger actor celebrated Christmas 2022 with his parents and it is all things beautiful. Dropping a sneak peek from Christmas celebrations, VD wrote, "Mummy just needs a reason to decorate the house and celebrate...Happy Christmas my loves."

Just a couple of days back, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and shared a few candid photographs with his father. The photos see him sitting in his comfy wear and having a fun chat with his father. His caption for the post read, “Beautiful weather And Dad taking his usual class :).” As soon as the picture was uploaded, the netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

About Vijay Deverakonda’s work commitments

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Kushi. He will be sharing the screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Arjun Reddy actor recently revealed that the film's release has been delayed to the next year because of several reasons. Revealing the same during an interview, he said, “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the project will reportedly share an unconventional love story starring Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles, along with the rest. For the unaware, the team has already finished the Kashmir schedule of Kushi.

Along with this, Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen leading Liger director Puri Jagannadh's action entertainer, Jana Gana Mana. The much-awaited drama is yet to go on the floors.

