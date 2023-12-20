Christmas 2023: Amy Jackson gives peek into her celebration with son Andreas and boyfriend Ed Westwick

After gaining fame and fans through her appearances in South Indian films, Amy Jackson has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress recently posted a series of pictures, giving a sneak peek into her Christmas celebration filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family.

Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share her Christmas festivities, which she affectionately captioned as" Cuddle SZN all month long. Sooo much love to Chris @laplanduk and your beautiful family on making Dre’s (and the big folk’s!!) Christmas so special for the third year on the trott."

Check out the Instagram post of Amy Jackson below

The first picture showcases Amy nestling beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with Andreas and their furry pet. Laughter and love radiate from the scene. In the second image, Amy and Andreas engage in playful snowball fights amidst the snowy landscape, their faces beaming with delight.

The third picture brings a burst of silliness. Amy playfully hugs a large Santa Claus plushy before taking a cozy nap on the sofa, the Christmas tree and artwork providing a festive backdrop. Another shot depicts a candid moment of intimacy between Amy and her boyfriend. Additional pictures offer glimpses into the Jackson family's Christmas celebrations with other celebrities, showcasing their shared joy and festive spirit. It's a heartwarming reminder of the season's true essence – a time for togetherness, joy, and creating lasting memories.

Upcoming projects of Amy Jackson

It's hard to believe five years have passed since Amy Jackson graced the silver screen. The actress, who established a multilingual career, last appeared in the blockbuster 2.0. Directed by S. Shankar, it remains not only one of the highest-grossing Tamil films but also one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made. Accompanying Amy were two of the biggest stars in the country, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Amy's return to the screen is imminent, and she'll be captivating audiences in two upcoming projects. First, she joins Vidyut Jammwal in the action thriller Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. Filmed in the stunning Polish landscape, the film traces Vidyut's character from Mumbai's bustling slums to the electrifying world of extreme underground sports. Expect jaw-dropping stunts and a fresh persona from Vidyut in this Aditya Datt-directed spectacle.

Meanwhile, Amy embarks on a different journey with Mission Chapter 1: Acham Enbathu Illayae. Directed by A.L. Vijay and starring Arun Vijay, this action thriller promises a thrilling experience. Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Haasan, and Iyal also play significant roles.

