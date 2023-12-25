Christmas 2023: From Mammootty to Jr NTR; top South Celebs who wished their fans on this festive occasion

As we approach the end of 2023, Christmas has brought happiness and excitement to people all over the globe. It's a time for gathering with loved ones and celebrating this special occasion together.

Just like everyone else, here are the top celebrities from South India who are also joining in the Christmas festivities this year. They send their warm wishes to all their fans for a Christmas filled with joy.

Christmas wishes by South celebs

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter account), Megastar Chiranjeevi shared his heartfelt wishes to his fans on Christmas. “Merry Christmas to all !!! May the spirit of Christmas spread Joy, Warmth, Love and Laughter!!!”

Megastar Mammootty

Talking about one Megastar, Mollywood’s own Mammootty also shared his wishes on the occasion of Christmas today. Along with a picture of himself, he shared a caption that read “Wishing Everyone a Merry Christmas.”

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu made sure to wish his fans on time. He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to send his heartfelt Christmas wishes. His message said, "May the joy and peace of the season fill your hearts. #MerryChristmas."

Along with his wishes, the makers of his next film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas also dropped a special look from the film, celebrating Christmas this year.

Vishal

Actor Vishal who recently delivered a massive hit like Mark Antony, also expressed his Christmas wishes on his social media account. He greeted everyone with a cheerful "Merry Xmas to one and all" and emphasized the importance of peace, joy, and happiness on this special day. He mentioned that it's his 'best friend Jesus's' birthday and expressed his admiration for him since childhood. Vishal concluded his message by sending his blessings.

Ravi Teja

The Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has never delayed in expressing his wishes for fans on any occasion and as always he was on time this year as well. The Krack actor shared his wishes saying, “Wishing you serenity and joy this festive season. Merry Christmas Everyone!”

Jr NTR

Along with many others, the Devara actor Jr NTR was also seen sharing his Christmas wishes on his X handle, saying "Wishing everyone a #MerryChristmas."

The actor was recently at Hyderabad airport donning an all-black outfit suited just for him!

As the year comes to a close and Christmas is here, Pinkvilla sends warm wishes to everyone for a Merry Christmas and a joyful celebration.

