Christmas mode on for Pooja Hegde as the Radhe Shyam star decorates the Christmas tree

The Acharya star is at her casual best in a simple white T-shirt and red-striped pajamas. Recently, Pooja Hegde informed through social media that she has started using spectacles. Dropping some stills of herself in specs on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Guess who’s a chashmish now?! #seeingthingsclearly."

With 25th December just around the corner, excitement for Christmas is at its peak. The latest celeb to embrace the festive mood is Pooja Hegde. The Radhe Shyam star took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy post with the caption, "My most favorite time of the year is here and Santa’s squad was back in action to help set the mood...Joy and good vibes only#happypuppy." The video featured her having a good time decorating the Christmas tree.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects

Now, coming to her professional commitments, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the film tentatively titled SSMB28. The untitled project will be helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, marking the third collaboration of the actor and directed together after Athadu and Khaleja. Meanwhile, the actress has earlier co-starred with Mahesh Babu in the 2019 drama, Maharshi.

Now, coming to the technical crew, renowned music composer S Thaman has provided the background score and songs for the yet-to-titled movie. While Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department, PS Vinod is handling the camera work. Backed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the makers have already commenced the shoot for SSMB28.

In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will also star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana. While the movie is yet to go on the floors, the announcement created a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

