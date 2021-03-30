Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of the sci fi to be released on March 31

The film will have John David Washington playing an international spy along with Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles.

The recently released Sci-fi action-thriller Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan who also directed Inception and the Christian Bale Batman Trilogy, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Risescomes, Tenet stars Dimple Kapadia, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles. In what has come as an exciting news to the fans of the film, it is all set to be released in the dubbed versions of Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on March 31.

It was announced by the video streaming platform Amazon Prime that the film that took the critics and audiences by storm for its stellar performances, intriguing screenplay, layered plot, stunning cinematography, and brilliant high-octane action sequences will be available for Indian audiences in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film will have John David Washington playing an international spy. He will be seen traveling through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold into something beyond real time. Tenet was filmed across seven countries and it will see a time travelling protagonist who risks his own life to stop the inevitable catastrophe that could be bigger than World War III and a nuclear holocaust. The film will be available on the OTT platform in India and across 240 countries from 31st March, 2021 in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

