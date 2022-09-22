Christopher Second LOOK: Mammootty is an intense vigilante cop obsessed with justice
Mammootty is reuniting with director B Unnikrishnan after almost 12 years for Christopher.
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is on a film signing spree and has a very exciting line-up. The veteran actor is set to play a cop once again, in the upcoming action thriller Christopher. The much-awaited film marks Mammootty’s second collaboration with senior filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The first look poster of the film, which featured Mammootty in a mysterious avatar, had created quite a stir on social media. Now, the megastar has finally revealed the second look poster of Christopher.
In the poster, Mammootty is seen as an intense cop, with a gun in his hand. The poster, which introduces the titular character Christopher, reads: “For him, justice is an obsession.” As per reports, the B Unnikrishnan directorial revolves around the life of the titular character Christopher, who is a senior police officer and depicts a murder investigation that also influences his personal life. Mammootty is playing a police officer after a gap of over 3 years in Christopher.
Check out the poster here:
Coming to Christopher, the movie is scripted by Uday Krishna, who is best known for the blockbuster Mohanlal starrer, Pulimurugan. The action thriller features senior actress Sneha, Amala Paul, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female leads. The movie marks Sneha’s eighth collaboration with Mammootty. The onscreen pair was last seen together in the superhit movie, The Great Father. Popular Tamil actor Vinay Rai is making his Malayalam debut as the lead antagonist in Christopher. Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and others appear in the supporting roles.
Justin Varghese is composing the music for Mammootty’s film. Faiz Siddik is the director of photography. Manoj handles the editing. Supreme Sunday is the stunt choreographer. The B Unnikrishnan directorial, which is produced by RD Illuminations, is currently in the final stages of shooting. The makers are reportedly planning to release the Mammootty starrer in December 2022.
