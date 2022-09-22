Christopher Second LOOK: Mammootty is an intense vigilante cop obsessed with justice

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is on a film signing spree and has a very exciting line-up. The veteran actor is set to play a cop once again, in the upcoming action thriller Christopher. The much-awaited film marks Mammootty’s second collaboration with senior filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The first look poster of the film, which featured Mammootty in a mysterious avatar, had created quite a stir on social media. Now, the megastar has finally revealed the second look poster of Christopher.

In the poster, Mammootty is seen as an intense cop, with a gun in his hand. The poster, which introduces the titular character Christopher, reads: “For him, justice is an obsession.” As per reports, the B Unnikrishnan directorial revolves around the life of the titular character Christopher, who is a senior police officer and depicts a murder investigation that also influences his personal life. Mammootty is playing a police officer after a gap of over 3 years in Christopher.