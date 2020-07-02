  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Churuli Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery leaves Twitterati amazed yet again with his exceptional work

The three-minute-long Churuli trailer is set in a hilly backdrop and it promises never before experience. It also gives us a glimpse of the visual spectacle and Lijo Jose Pellissery's exceptional work.
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 10:54 am
Churuli Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery leaves Twitterati amazed yet again with his exceptional workChuruli Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery leaves Twitterati amazed yet again with his exceptional work
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Maverick director Lijo Jose Pellissery has left his fans amazed once again with his incredible work in the recently released trailer of his upcoming film, Churuli. The three-minute-long trailer is set in a hilly backdrop and it promises never before experience. It also gives us a glimpse of the visual spectacle and Lijo Jose Pellissery's exceptional work. The trailer sets the perfect tone with a dark, mysterious storyline and of course, phenomenal act by the actors. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer and Sreerag Saji has composed the music of the film. Churuli trailer has taken social media by storm and moviegoers just can't stop talking about it. 

Churuli features Chemban Vinod with Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki. The film has been shot in 19 days amid lockdown. One of the Twitter users writes, "#Churuli looks amazing! Master #LJP at his work again. If there's anyone who can create such intriguing movies with concepts which hasn't been explored yet in Mollywood, it's Lijo Jose Pellissery. Angamaly Diaries, Jalikattu and Double Barrell, now #Churuli." 

Other moviegoer Tweets, "Lijo Jose Pelliserry is back with another gem #Churuli. Looks a bit less sophisticated than Jallikattu, with the horror element more overt. And he shot it in 19 days! Can't wait!!!" 

After Jallikattu, Lijo Jose Pellissery has once again managed to grab the attention on the kind of content that the audience is waiting to see. 

Watch the trailer below: 

Churuli is produced by Lijo and Chemban, along with co-producers Jesto, Thomas and Naushad. Well, now it remains to see if Lijo Jose Pellissery will be releasing his upcoming film directly on OTT platform. 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement