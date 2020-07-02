Churuli Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery leaves Twitterati amazed yet again with his exceptional work

The three-minute-long Churuli trailer is set in a hilly backdrop and it promises never before experience. It also gives us a glimpse of the visual spectacle and Lijo Jose Pellissery's exceptional work.

Maverick director Lijo Jose Pellissery has left his fans amazed once again with his incredible work in the recently released trailer of his upcoming film, Churuli. The three-minute-long trailer is set in a hilly backdrop and it promises never before experience. It also gives us a glimpse of the visual spectacle and Lijo Jose Pellissery's exceptional work. The trailer sets the perfect tone with a dark, mysterious storyline and of course, phenomenal act by the actors. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer and Sreerag Saji has composed the music of the film. Churuli trailer has taken social media by storm and moviegoers just can't stop talking about it.

Churuli features Chemban Vinod with Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki. The film has been shot in 19 days amid lockdown. One of the Twitter users writes, "#Churuli looks amazing! Master #LJP at his work again. If there's anyone who can create such intriguing movies with concepts which hasn't been explored yet in Mollywood, it's Lijo Jose Pellissery. Angamaly Diaries, Jalikattu and Double Barrell, now #Churuli."

Other moviegoer Tweets, "Lijo Jose Pelliserry is back with another gem #Churuli. Looks a bit less sophisticated than Jallikattu, with the horror element more overt. And he shot it in 19 days! Can't wait!!!"

After Jallikattu, Lijo Jose Pellissery has once again managed to grab the attention on the kind of content that the audience is waiting to see.

Watch the trailer below:

Churuli is produced by Lijo and Chemban, along with co-producers Jesto, Thomas and Naushad. Well, now it remains to see if Lijo Jose Pellissery will be releasing his upcoming film directly on OTT platform.

