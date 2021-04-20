Cinema halls in Karnataka to voluntarily shut down from April 23 owing to COVID surge

This decision comes after the theatre owners in Mysuru announced to shut down the theatres from April 23.

Following the announcement of theatres owners in Myruru that they will be closing the theatres voluntarily shut down the cinema halls, the theatres owners in across the state of Karnataka have announced that they would also be shutting down the cinema halls from April 23 voluntarily for the same reason. It is to be noted that the state has imposed restriction to cinema halls to function with 50 per cent audience capacity and there are upcoming no big films.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, which is the latest big ticket film of Sandalwood too got barely a week of full occupancy in cinema halls. The makers also announced the film’s release on OTT platform. Several films’ releases are postponed after the state government’s announcement of having 50 percent audience capacity. The exhibitors across the state have hence voluntarily chosen to shut down till the situation improves.

The president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Jairaj D R was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, "This is currently the most practical and logical move and there was no need for any discussion or long debates on this. No big film wants to hit the screens. One of the films that released last week, Krishna Talkies, also decided to opt out of cinema halls. Right now, it is important that we support the government's plan on ensuring there is a drop in cases."

Share your comment ×