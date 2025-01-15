Cinema Lovers' Day: Makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 announce reloaded version to hit theaters with revised ticket prices

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theaters on December 5, 2024, and has been running successfully. After more than a month since the original release, the makers are set to unveil the film’s reloaded version on January 17, 2025.

As the movie’s reloaded version is to be released soon, the makers have announced that the film would be available for audiences to view at a revised rate. With Jan 17 being Cinema Lovers' Day, the makers have decided that the Allu Arjun starrer would be available for viewers at a ticket rate of Rs 112 across North India.

Moreover, the makers also announced that the film would also be available at revised rates in theaters across Nizam. While single screens would cost a person Rs 112, multiplexes would only charge Rs 150.

See the official posts by Pushpa makers:

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters once again on January 17, 2025, with additional footage of 20 minutes, calling it the reloaded version.

Talking about the movie, the Allu Arjun starrer flick is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment of the film featured the tale of Pushparaju, a daily-wage worker who climbs up in the ranks of a crime syndicate.

As the sequel movie features the actor continuing his reign as the syndicate leader, new challenges and foes emerge, leading the man to face new conflicts. How someone of his stature faces these struggles sets up the entire film.

While Allu Arjun reprised the title role from the first installment, Rashmika Mandanna also returned as his romantic interest. Moreover, the movie also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles.

