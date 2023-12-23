Cinematographer Jomon T John ties knot in Kerala; Ranveer Singh, Basil Joseph and others extend wishes

Jomon T John is perhaps one of the most reputed cinematographers, not just in the Malayalam film industry, but all over the country. The Simmba cinematographer has tied the knot with Ansu Elsa Varghese in Kumarakom, Kerala.

Jomon took to his social media account to share pictures from the intimate ceremony. Both the bride, as well as the groom donned graceful ivory clothing for the auspicious occasion. While Jomon sported an ivory kurta set which he paired with an overcoat, Ansu opted for a lehenga set. She was also seen wearing a veil, which elevated her look.

Check out the post shared by Jomon T John:

Celebrities wish the newlyweds

Several celebrities took to the post's comments section to extend their wishes to Jomon and Ansu. Ranveer Singh, who has worked with the ace cinematographer in films like Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Cirkus commented on the wedding post:

“Congrats, Jo Anna. Love and Light and blessings forever”

Actor-director Basil Joseph and Tharun Moorthy, actresses Krithi Shetty, Archana Kavi, and Noorin Shereef had also extended their hearty wishes.

Check out the wishes below:

Jomon T John on the work front

Jomon T John was last seen cranking the camera for Mahesh Babu Pachigolla’s latest film Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty which featured Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. The film which released on September 7th this year, garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

The cinematographer has a wide range of films lined up for release, starting with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated Dhruva Natchathiram, in which he had helped with additional cinematography. Jomon is also a part of Tovino Thomas’ adventure drama film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which is helmed by Jithin Lal. The film features an ensemble cast, and is expected to release in 2024.

Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film with Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya43 (aka Purananooru), also features Jomon as the cinematographer. The film features Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Verma as well, apart from the Soorarai Pottru actor.

ALSO READ: Un Oliyile: Second single from Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is a heartfelt love song