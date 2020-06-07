  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian calls Anurag Kashyap selfish & fool; Here's how Choked director reacted

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian, better known as Natty expressed his anger against Anurag Kashyap and said how he has forgotten everything that he did for him.
12670 reads Mumbai
Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian calls Anurag Kashyap selfish & fool; Here's how Choked director reactedCinematographer Natarajan Subramanian calls Anurag Kashyap selfish & fool; Here's how Choked director reacted
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian, better known as Natty, recently took to social media and called Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap a selfish person. He expressed his anger against Anurag Kashyap and said how he has forgotten everything that he did for him. In a series of his tweets, Natty wrote, "All work i did for him... he held all friends n every one away from his circles..."  One of his tweets read, "Yeh anurag forgets me n talks nonsense... ask others those who involved with him... he is nothing but fool Anuragkashyab.... fool remauns fool.." 

Choked director Anurag Kashyap decided to react on his friend Natty's tweets and apologised to him on social media. After talking to him on a phone call, Kashyap tweeted, "So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years." He also mentioned that it was Natty who introduced him in Tamil Cinema. 

Check out Natty's tweets below:


Here's Anurag Kashyap's reaction to it: 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Many people say many bad things about Anurag . he should introspect why

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement