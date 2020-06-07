Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian calls Anurag Kashyap selfish & fool; Here's how Choked director reacted

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian, better known as Natty expressed his anger against Anurag Kashyap and said how he has forgotten everything that he did for him.

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramanian, better known as Natty, recently took to social media and called Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap a selfish person. He expressed his anger against Anurag Kashyap and said how he has forgotten everything that he did for him. In a series of his tweets, Natty wrote, "All work i did for him... he held all friends n every one away from his circles..." One of his tweets read, "Yeh anurag forgets me n talks nonsense... ask others those who involved with him... he is nothing but fool Anuragkashyab.... fool remauns fool.."

Choked director Anurag Kashyap decided to react on his friend Natty's tweets and apologised to him on social media. After talking to him on a phone call, Kashyap tweeted, "So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years." He also mentioned that it was Natty who introduced him in Tamil Cinema.

Check out Natty's tweets below:

Anurag kashyap was part writer of SATHYA.. than he came with paanch script with us.. isupported him with no money... — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

Last train to mahakaali... i got nothing.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

All work i did for him... he held all friends n every one away from his circles... — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

Yeh anurag forgets me n talks nonsense... ask others those who involved with him... he is nothing but fool Anuragkashyab.... fool remauns fool.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

I spoke about one selfish.. and only about.. Anurag kashyab.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

Here's Anurag Kashyap's reaction to it:

So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

He was my teacher, he showed me how to move a camera , he was my first collaborator . He shot “Last Train to Mahakali”, “Paanch” and “Black Friday”. We lived our Years of ban and obscurity together. It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to Tamizh cinema . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

Thread Been reading a lot about @natty_nataraj ‘S outburst being reported in the media . For the record , I want to state here that he is not just my friend but we grew together in cinema . When I did not know how to communicate my shot to my cameraman , he taught me how to .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×