Citadel shoot, gym diaries to heartfelt note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives glimpse of January photo dump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting back to her social media game slowly. The actress now took to Instagram and shared a January photo dump as she gave summed up her month. From Citadel shoot shenanigans, Yashoda's launch event pic, and gym diaries to a heartfelt message for her friend Rahul Ravindran. The first image shows her sitting with Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Varun Dhawan. They are working together in the Indian installment of the Citadel Universe. The second picture is a monochromatic image that shows her looking at the camera with a smile on her face. Next is a gym picture flaunting her muscles in front of a mirror. Samantha concluded her post with a heartfelt message and tagged her friend, actor Rahul Ravindran.

She wrote, “Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle." Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's January photo dump here:



Upcoming films Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, Mohan Babu and more. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on February 17. The actress, who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition Myositis, has started shooting for her upcoming film, Citadel India, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The shooting of Kushi, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first onscreen collaboration with the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is expected to get resumed very soon. The actress took to Twitter to apologize to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans and revealed that the film will resume soon. Showing his support, Vijay Deverakonda replied to the actress’s tweet, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile.” with a heart emoji.

