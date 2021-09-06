From Clap Assistant to Natural Star of Tollywood: Nani's 13 years journey in the film industry

Nani has made quite a name for himself in the Telugu film industry because of his stellar acting performances which makes Nani seem natural. Therefore, he is often referred to as Natural Star in the Tollywood industry. On September 5, Nani clocked 13 years in the Telugu film industry as his debut film, Ashta Chamma was released on this day in 2008.

Over more than a decade, Nani has delivered some super hit movies and made audiences experience a rollercoaster of emotions. He is one such actor, who can pull off any role, be it as an obedient boyfriend or as a baddie. Nani began his career in the entertainment industry as a clap director in 2005 and has simultaneously worked as a Radio Jockey, which got him a great sense of popularity. In 2008, Nani made his film debut with the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma and went on to star in many commercially successful films. He became a household name after SS Rajamouli’s Eega was released in 2012, which became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in the year along with two National awards. Nani has delivered quite a few blockbuster films in his career, which are very close to audiences including Ala Modaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Ninnu Kori, Jersey, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Gang Leader to name a few and film V, which marked his debut as an antagonist.

As Nani completed 13 years in the Telugu film industry, the Ride actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “13 years.”

Nani is currently the busiest actor, who has a bunch of films like Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundariniki lined up to entertain the audience in 2021. As his last film, V was also released on the OTT platform, Nani was very keen to release his next Tuck Jagadish in theatres as he is a big screen person, but that was not possible due to coronavirus. He is now waiting for Tuck Jagadish’s release on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish is an action family entertainer, which features a star-studded cast.

