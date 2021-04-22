Class 12 exam paper carries question about late Mollywood director Sachy; Deets inside

Malayalam director Sachy passed away in June last year after a complication in his health following a hip replacement surgery.

When director Sachy passed way following an illness, it sent a huge shock wave across the state of Kerala. He managed to capture a huge place in the hearts of movie buffs with only a few directorial ventures and a handful of films as a writer. The director has made the headlines yet again, after the exam paper of Class 12’s DHSE exam carried a question about Sachy. Students appearing for the exam were asked to write a profile of the director.

KR Sachidanandan also known as Sachy passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 18 last year. The director is known for his Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The director was hospitalised in Thrissur, Kerala as his health deteriorated after he had undergone a hip replacement surgery at a hospital. The hospital gave an official statement on June 16, that the director was in the intensive care unit and was put on a ventilator.

He started his career as a screen writer leaving behind a career in law. He teamed up with writer Sethu and penned some popular movies including Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. In 2011, he parted ways with Sethunath and went solo. Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License are the most popular movies which had the director’s script. He also directed two films namely Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latter was critically acclaimed and it is all set to be remade in other South languages too.

Credits :News 18 Malayalam

