Classmates Reunion: Prithviraj, Indrajith, Narain & Jayasurya cherish 15 years long friendship on video call

Prithviraj, his brother Indrajith, Jayasurya and Narain have kickstarted their weekend on a positive note. The cast of Classmates, of one of the superhit movies in Malayalam, are cherishing their 15 years long friendship in the best way possible. Prithviraj, Indrajith, Jayasurya and Narain decided to get on a video call and they clearly, had a wonderful time together. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared a screenshot from their video call.

He penned a long note as well and stated that next time they do this session out of choice, and not because they cannot meet up for real. "Last year’s lockdown, we put out a similar screenshot. Difference this time being, I’m lucky to be at home with family as opposed to the middle of the desert, and India is waging a battle far tougher than the same time a year back. As much as we enjoy doing this, we hope the next time it’s out of choice, and not because we cannot meet up for real! Stay home. Stay safe. #Classmates," Prithviraj wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Narain wrote on his Instagram space, "Here v meet again. Lets hope and pray that everything settles down soon with no more lockdowns keeping us apart."

Classmates directed by Lal Jose and written by James Albert released in 2006. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran and Kavya Madhavan with Jagathy Sreekumar, Balachandra Menon and Radhika in supporting roles.

The cinematography was by Rajeev Ravi and editing by Ranjan Abraham. Audiography was done by M. R. Rajakrishnan.

