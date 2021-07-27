Closet and Beauty: Tamannaah Bhatia shares her easy and quick hack to reduce morning puffiness on the face

Tamannaah Bhatia has some amazing projects lined up and is super occupied with back to back shooting schedules. She has been living a suitcase life and is travelling a lot these days for the same. Amidst everything, the actress is also making sure to take proper care of her skin and fitness. Recently, the Sye Raa actress shared an easy and quick hack to reduce her morning puffiness on the face. The Baahubali actress recently posted a video of herself trying an easy hack to reduce puffiness with ice water. Yes, with ice water!

One can see in the video, the Baahubali actress dips her face in a large bowl of chilled water filled with ice cubes. "Ice Ice baby! Here’s my quick and easy go-to morning ritual for reducing puffiness. Trust me, it works wonders," Tamannaah Bhatia captioned the video. After dripping her face in the chilled water bowl, Tam says, "It feels between shock and awesome."

Check out the video below:

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia had revealed to us that 'saliva' is the most gross thing she applies on her skin to manage pimples.

"Your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out you (pimples) and work on them. It actually does work!" the actor revealed.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's THIS photo could have made her miss the flight; Proves she is a big-time foodie

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TO KNOW MORE ABOUT TAMANNAAH'S SKINCARE ROUTINE: