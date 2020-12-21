Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram heads to Kolkata to shoot for the film’s next schedule?

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Earlier, it was reported that Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra was being shot in Chennai. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film’s lead actor Chiyaan Vikram has headed to Kolkata for the shooting of next schedule. However, the makers have not yet issued any official statement regarding this news yet. It is expected that an update regarding the film’s shooting in Kolkata will be made by the makers soon.

The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, while Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others will be seen in other crucial roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film and the first single was released by the makers recently a couple of months back. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number turned out to be a huge hit. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, other than this, Vikram has two other ambitious projects in his kitty. He will be seen as one of the lead actors in Mani Ratnam’s multi starrer magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars , Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed in January 2021. He also has Karthik Subbaraj’s next, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with his son Dhuruv Vikram.

Credits :Times Of India

