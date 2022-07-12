Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram looks charming at audio launch; Jokes about his health rumours & says he's fine

After recovering from his health, Chiyaan Vikram on Monday night, attended the grand audio launch of his upcoming film Cobra, on Monday night. The actor was hospitalized a few days ago due a mild discomfort in the chest so fans were super thrilled to see the star on stage back in his glory. Vikram looked charming as ever in semi formal outfit and also addressed the rumours about his health.

Talking about his health condition at the launch of Cobra music, actor Vikram put his hand on his chest and mockingly said, "I put my hand on my chest without realizing it. Now they will call it a heart attack." The actor said he saw the rumours ok his health and came personally to tell that I'm fine and there is no problem with his health.

For unversed, on Friday, Vikram got hospitalized and several reports claimed it's heart attack. However, later, his son Dhruv later squashed the reports and said it's not cardiac arrest but got admitted in the hospital for slight discomfort in the chest.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on August 11.

Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as a multilingual project. Vikram will be sporting 25 looks in this film, some of which were shown in the trailer.

Cobra is touted to be a supernatural thriller, which stars Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will be seen playing the antagonist. The film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar in pivotal roles. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios